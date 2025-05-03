Tragedy Strikes at Southern California Technical College: Workplace Violence Unfolds
Two female employees at Spartan College of Aeronautics in Inglewood were shot and hospitalized in a case of workplace violence. The suspect is believed to be a former employee. A heavy police presence was seen, and the college went on lockdown for an hour. One victim is in critical condition.
In a shocking incident of workplace violence, two female employees of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Southern California were shot on campus. The attack unfolded around 4 p.m. on Friday, resulting in the immediate hospitalization of both victims.
The incident occurred in the Inglewood branch's office, where it is suspected a former employee carried out the shooting. Inglewood Mayor James Butts confirmed this theory and updated that one victim remains in critical condition.
A heavy police presence was initiated outside the campus, located near Los Angeles International Airport, as the campus went into lockdown for an hour. Documentation of the college reveals that it typically hosts a peaceful community of 500 students and offers specialized training in aviation maintenance technology.
