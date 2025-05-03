Left Menu

Empowering Excellence: SHRESHTA Program Opens Doors for SC Students

The SHRESHTA initiative by the Delhi government seeks eligible SC students for quality education in private schools. Selection is through the NETS exam on June 1. The program funds tuition and hostel fees, aiming to uplift SC students by supporting their education from Class 9 to Class 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:56 IST
The Delhi government has rolled out applications for SHRESHTA, a program designed to provide superior educational opportunities to meritorious Scheduled Caste students in top private residential schools across the city. The initiative emphasizes quality education and social empowerment.

Eligible students can apply for the scheme through the National Testing Agency website until May 5. The National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) will take place on June 1, as outlined in a recent circular by the Directorate of Education (DoE). The Union social justice and empowerment ministry's scheme aims to enroll students in Class 9 and 11.

The education scheme covers full tuition and hostel fees for chosen students, facilitating their education until Class 12. Schools participating must have operated for at least five years, maintaining high pass rates, and meeting specific SC student admission criteria, ensuring a high standard of learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

