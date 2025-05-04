Texas Enacts Landmark School Choice Law, Redefining Public Education

In a significant move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that allows over 5 million students to use state funds for private schooling, a landmark shift in the ongoing conservative campaign to reform public education.

Supporters argue the school voucher system puts control back into parents' hands, while critics contend it siphons funds from public schools and predominantly aids wealthier families. Texas becomes the 16th state to implement such legislation, marking a pivotal moment in education reform.

This law, backed by former President Donald Trump, awards up to $10,000 per year to eligible students and imposes conditions such as standardized testing and income caps. Despite longstanding opposition, Abbott's strategic push altered the political landscape, potentially reshaping Texas' education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)