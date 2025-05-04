Left Menu

Tragic End: Kota's Coaching Crisis Continues

A promising NEET aspirant in Kota took her life a day before the entrance exam, although she showed no signs of distress according to her father. This marks the 14th student suicide in Kota this year, spotlighting the immense pressure in India's coaching hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:25 IST
An aspiring medical student from Kota tragically ended her life just a day before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), despite being academically gifted and showing no apparent signs of depression, as stated by her father on Sunday.

The young girl, originally from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, used her scarf to hang herself from an iron grille inside her room on Saturday night while her parents were not home. Her father, Suresh Singh Sikarwal, claimed she excelled in academics, achieving 92% in the Class 10 board exam. Since relocating to Kota in 2017, she had been preparing for the NEET exam at a coaching institute for two years.

The absence of a suicide note and unclear motivations highlight the pressures faced by students in this educational hub. Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj reported the incident upon the family's return around 9 pm. Highlighting a concerning trend, this was the 14th student suicide in Kota this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

