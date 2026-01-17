Urgent Measures Implemented Amid Guillain-Barré Syndrome Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government is taking swift action in response to a deadly Guillain-Barré Syndrome outbreak in Neemuch's Manasa town, which has claimed two lives. The state is on high alert as officials collaborate to manage and contain the situation.

Deputy Chief Minister and Public Health Minister Rajendra Shukla surveyed the town, inspecting healthcare facilities and ensuring the establishment of a control room alongside special hospital provisions for affected patients. With 14 cases detected in the town, the government is investing in medical resources to support the afflicted population of approximately 35,000 residents.

The outbreak aims to be contained with increased health awareness, precautionary guidance for residents, and door-to-door health checks. While the exact cause remains unidentified, investigations continue with samples sent to renowned institutes for analysis, keeping public health a priority amid ongoing efforts.

