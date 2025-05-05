Zero Pass Rate: The Alarming Case of a School's Sole Failure

In a startling revelation, a government secondary school in Bhadrakot, Nainital has reported a zero pass percentage in the recent class 10 board exams. The lone student who appeared failed all subjects, raising serious concerns about the institution's teaching standards.

The unfortunate distinction marks this school as the only one in the state to have recorded such poor results. This has prompted local education authorities to open an investigation to understand the factors behind this glaring failure.

Despite the presence of seven teachers covering various subjects, including arts, mathematics, and sciences, questions arise as to the efficacy of instruction. The transfer of the arts teacher could be a contributing factor, but the school has faced issues with declining enrollments, currently totaling just seven students from classes six to ten.

(With inputs from agencies.)