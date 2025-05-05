Maharashtra's Stellar HSC Results: Girls Lead the Way

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams on Monday, revealing a pass rate of 91.88%.

The board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, highlighted that girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 94.58% compared to 89.51% among their male counterparts. A staggering 14,27,085 students registered for the exams in March, with 14,17,969 appearing and 13,02,873 successfully passing.

Among the divisions, Konkan emerged as the leader with an impressive pass percentage of 96.74%, followed by Kolhapur at 93.64% and Mumbai at 92.93%. Remarkably, the science stream saw the highest success rate with 97.35% of students passing, while the commerce, vocational, and arts streams reported success rates of 92.68%, 83.26%, and 80.52% respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)