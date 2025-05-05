Left Menu

Maharashtra's Stellar HSC Results: Girls Lead the Way

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the HSC results, with a pass rate of 91.88%. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 94.58%. The Konkan division led with a 96.74% pass rate. The science stream had the highest success rate among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:00 IST
Maharashtra's Stellar HSC Results: Girls Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams on Monday, revealing a pass rate of 91.88%.

The board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, highlighted that girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 94.58% compared to 89.51% among their male counterparts. A staggering 14,27,085 students registered for the exams in March, with 14,17,969 appearing and 13,02,873 successfully passing.

Among the divisions, Konkan emerged as the leader with an impressive pass percentage of 96.74%, followed by Kolhapur at 93.64% and Mumbai at 92.93%. Remarkably, the science stream saw the highest success rate with 97.35% of students passing, while the commerce, vocational, and arts streams reported success rates of 92.68%, 83.26%, and 80.52% respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025