Meghalaya's Academic Triumph: Over 24,000 Students Clear Class 12 Exams
More than 24,000 students successfully passed the Meghalaya state board's class 12 examination. The early result declaration was attributed to digital intervention. Saptarshi Bhattacharjee topped the science stream, while Disha Chokhani excelled in commerce. Arts had the highest participation, and the pass percentages reflected dedicated efforts from students and educators.
In a noteworthy academic achievement, over 24,000 students have cleared the Meghalaya state board's class 12 examination, according to officials. The results, which were announced on Monday, highlighted the significant role of digital intervention in expediting the declaration process.
Saptarshi Bhattacharjee emerged as the top performer in the science stream, securing an impressive 483 marks at Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School. Meanwhile, in the commerce stream, Disha Chokhani of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School led with 481 marks. This year, students from various streams demonstrated exemplary academic performance.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the students' hard work and the collective efforts of educators and parents, observing high pass percentages across streams: 82.05% in Arts, 82.94% in Science, and 81.28% in Commerce. As the state celebrates this achievement, authorities emphasize the pursuit of quality education in the future.
