Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Steers Maharashtra's Educational Future

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss state government issues that need central approval. In New Delhi, he chaired a session on establishing Bhonsala University in Nagpur, engaging with academic experts to advance educational initiatives in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:39 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Steers Maharashtra's Educational Future
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a pivotal step on Monday by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting focused on addressing key issues in Maharashtra that require approvals from the central government.

Amidst these important deliberations, Fadnavis also chaired an influential brainstorming session discussing the establishment of Bhonsala University in Nagpur. The university is backed by the Central Hindu Military Education Society, which already operates the Bhonsala Military School.

The session, moderated by BJP's foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, featured insights from various educational experts. Fadnavis actively engaged in the session, demonstrating his commitment to advancing Maharashtra's educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025