Devendra Fadnavis Steers Maharashtra's Educational Future
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss state government issues that need central approval. In New Delhi, he chaired a session on establishing Bhonsala University in Nagpur, engaging with academic experts to advance educational initiatives in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a pivotal step on Monday by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting focused on addressing key issues in Maharashtra that require approvals from the central government.
Amidst these important deliberations, Fadnavis also chaired an influential brainstorming session discussing the establishment of Bhonsala University in Nagpur. The university is backed by the Central Hindu Military Education Society, which already operates the Bhonsala Military School.
The session, moderated by BJP's foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, featured insights from various educational experts. Fadnavis actively engaged in the session, demonstrating his commitment to advancing Maharashtra's educational infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blending Innovation and Care: Active Learning Reshapes Online Nursing Education
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts
Himachal Pradesh to Introduce CBSE Curriculum in Schools: A Step Towards Educational Reforms
Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Anti-Discrimination Legislation in Indian Educational System
Rahul Gandhi Calls for 'Rohit Vemula Act' to Eradicate Caste Discrimination in Education