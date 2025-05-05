Devendra Fadnavis Steers Maharashtra's Educational Future

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a pivotal step on Monday by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting focused on addressing key issues in Maharashtra that require approvals from the central government.

Amidst these important deliberations, Fadnavis also chaired an influential brainstorming session discussing the establishment of Bhonsala University in Nagpur. The university is backed by the Central Hindu Military Education Society, which already operates the Bhonsala Military School.

The session, moderated by BJP's foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, featured insights from various educational experts. Fadnavis actively engaged in the session, demonstrating his commitment to advancing Maharashtra's educational infrastructure.

