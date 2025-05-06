Left Menu

School Clash: Principal vs. Librarian Brawl Goes Viral

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a school principal and librarian, both women, engaged in a physical altercation over work disagreements. The incident was caught on video and went viral, leading to their suspension and reassignment. Cross complaints have been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 06-05-2025 17:41 IST
A school corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district became a battleground as a principal and librarian, both women, clashed in a physical altercation. The incident, which caught widespread attention on social media, resulted in both being suspended from their duties.

The video, lasting 90 seconds, captures the intensity of the dispute, showcasing verbal exchanges that escalated to physical violence. The principal and librarian lodged cross complaints at Mengaon police station, fueling further investigation into the workplace conflict over work division.

Officials, including Khargone district collector Bhavya Mittal, have confirmed the suspension of principal Praveen Dahiya and librarian Madhurani. An overall report has been sent to relevant authorities for further action. The incident underscores the need for addressing underlying disputes in educational institutions.

