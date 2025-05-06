School Clash: Principal vs. Librarian Brawl Goes Viral

A school corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district became a battleground as a principal and librarian, both women, clashed in a physical altercation. The incident, which caught widespread attention on social media, resulted in both being suspended from their duties.

The video, lasting 90 seconds, captures the intensity of the dispute, showcasing verbal exchanges that escalated to physical violence. The principal and librarian lodged cross complaints at Mengaon police station, fueling further investigation into the workplace conflict over work division.

Officials, including Khargone district collector Bhavya Mittal, have confirmed the suspension of principal Praveen Dahiya and librarian Madhurani. An overall report has been sent to relevant authorities for further action. The incident underscores the need for addressing underlying disputes in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)