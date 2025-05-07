Left Menu

PhysicsWallah Students Excel in ICSE 2025 Board Examinations

Students from PhysicsWallah have showcased exceptional performance in the ICSE 2025 board exams. High achievers include Meenakshi Kumari Jha with 99.6% and Shaurya Patel with 99.2%. The success is attributed to the Victory 2025 batch, designed to help students with a structured academic approach.

In the ICSE 2025 board exams, students from PhysicsWallah (PW) have remarked impressive performances, notably emerging from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Among the top scorers, Meenakshi Kumari Jha led with a remarkable 99.6%, followed closely by Shaurya Patel who scored 99.2%. Ananya Yaduvanshi and Sneha Mishra, both from Uttar Pradesh, achieved 98.6%.

Notably, over 150 students from the PW network surpassed the 95% mark. Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, praised the dedication of the students, highlighting the importance of the class 10 board exams as foundational for future academic pursuits.

PhysicsWallah, founded by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari in 2020, seeks to innovate the educational landscape with hybrid learning models, expanded to include test preparation and higher education. The organization's efforts are supported by several major investors, aiming to democratize education across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

