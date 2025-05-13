Left Menu

Campus Activism Heats Up Amidst Rising Tensions

As the academic year concludes, pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses have reignited, resulting in arrests. While smaller than last year's protests, stakes are higher due to federal investigations into antisemitism. Colleges face pressure to amend policies and enforce strict discipline to avoid losing federal grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:33 IST
Campus Activism Heats Up Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

As the school year winds down, campuses across the nation are seeing a resurgence of pro-Palestinian activism, leading to multiple arrests and heightened tensions. Notably, these demonstrations, although less widespread than last year, occur under increased scrutiny from the Trump administration focusing on alleged antisemitism.

The administration has been actively investigating how universities handle these protests, using federal grants as leverage to enforce stricter policies. This has led institutions like Columbia University to adopt stringent measures, including suspending 65 students, in response to campus takeovers and demands for divestment from companies linked to Israel.

While the stakes are elevated, protest participation remains relatively small, attributed to new policies and the fear of repercussions. As universities navigate these complex dynamics, they confront the dual challenge of maintaining campus safety and preserving federal research funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025