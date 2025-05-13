Campus Activism Heats Up Amidst Rising Tensions

As the school year winds down, campuses across the nation are seeing a resurgence of pro-Palestinian activism, leading to multiple arrests and heightened tensions. Notably, these demonstrations, although less widespread than last year, occur under increased scrutiny from the Trump administration focusing on alleged antisemitism.

The administration has been actively investigating how universities handle these protests, using federal grants as leverage to enforce stricter policies. This has led institutions like Columbia University to adopt stringent measures, including suspending 65 students, in response to campus takeovers and demands for divestment from companies linked to Israel.

While the stakes are elevated, protest participation remains relatively small, attributed to new policies and the fear of repercussions. As universities navigate these complex dynamics, they confront the dual challenge of maintaining campus safety and preserving federal research funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)