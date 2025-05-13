Kashmir Educational Institutes Reopen Amid Ceasefire

Amidst a recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, schools and colleges across Kashmir have reopened, allowing students to return to their educational routine. However, institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla, and the Gurez sector of Bandipora remain closed.

The temporary suspension of educational activities was in response to escalating military tensions. Fortunately, a reduction in hostilities has prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government to permit the reopening of schools, colleges, and universities, bringing relief to many families.

The University of Kashmir is set to resume classes on Wednesday, restoring normalcy in higher education across the region. The reopening signifies a hopeful step towards stability and peace in the affected areas.

