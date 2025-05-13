Kashmir Educational Institutes Reopen Amid Ceasefire
Educational institutions in Kashmir, except those in border areas, have reopened following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. However, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Gurez's educational institutions remain closed. The University of Kashmir will resume classes on Wednesday after a temporary closure due to military tensions.
- Country:
- India
Amidst a recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, schools and colleges across Kashmir have reopened, allowing students to return to their educational routine. However, institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla, and the Gurez sector of Bandipora remain closed.
The temporary suspension of educational activities was in response to escalating military tensions. Fortunately, a reduction in hostilities has prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government to permit the reopening of schools, colleges, and universities, bringing relief to many families.
The University of Kashmir is set to resume classes on Wednesday, restoring normalcy in higher education across the region. The reopening signifies a hopeful step towards stability and peace in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Indus Waters Dispute: A Looming Crisis for Pakistan
Alarming State of Education at Madrassa Exposed
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
Govt blocks 15 Pakistani YouTube channels following Home Ministry recommendation, say officials.