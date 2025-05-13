Left Menu

Kashmir Educational Institutes Reopen Amid Ceasefire

Educational institutions in Kashmir, except those in border areas, have reopened following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. However, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Gurez's educational institutions remain closed. The University of Kashmir will resume classes on Wednesday after a temporary closure due to military tensions.

Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst a recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, schools and colleges across Kashmir have reopened, allowing students to return to their educational routine. However, institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla, and the Gurez sector of Bandipora remain closed.

The temporary suspension of educational activities was in response to escalating military tensions. Fortunately, a reduction in hostilities has prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government to permit the reopening of schools, colleges, and universities, bringing relief to many families.

The University of Kashmir is set to resume classes on Wednesday, restoring normalcy in higher education across the region. The reopening signifies a hopeful step towards stability and peace in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

