Maharashtra Greenlights Land for Forensic Science University Expansion

The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned over 20 hectares of land in Nagpur to establish a sub-centre for the National Forensic Sciences University, bolstering forensic education and services. Situated in Chincholi village, this branch will initially operate from a rental space within the Police Help Centre building in Parsodi-Subhash Nagar.

A grant of Rs 120 crore, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will fund the sub-centre from 2025 to 2028. This expansion is anticipated to enhance the capabilities of judicial and law enforcement entities by accelerating the justice process through refined forensic insights.

Furthermore, the cabinet has accepted the Mukesh Khullar Committee's recommendations on addressing government salary discrepancies. While revised pay scales, effective from January 1, 2016, will be approved, the actual financial benefits will commence post-order issuance, excluding arrears for the interim period.

