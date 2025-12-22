Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Discusses Land Allocation for Flood Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting, discussing crucial administrative and developmental issues. Key topics included flood victim rehabilitation through land allocation and improvements in banking and job pay structures. This was Abdullah's first meeting since the 'Darbar Move' resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:23 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a critical cabinet meeting on Monday, addressing major administrative and developmental priorities.

The chief minister's office confirmed via social media that the meeting considered significant matters, such as permanent housing solutions for flood-displaced families through land allocation.

Present were prominent leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and several ministers, who also evaluated financial aid for cooperative banks and enhancements in staff designations and pay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

