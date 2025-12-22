Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Discusses Land Allocation for Flood Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a critical cabinet meeting on Monday, addressing major administrative and developmental priorities.

The chief minister's office confirmed via social media that the meeting considered significant matters, such as permanent housing solutions for flood-displaced families through land allocation.

Present were prominent leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and several ministers, who also evaluated financial aid for cooperative banks and enhancements in staff designations and pay.

