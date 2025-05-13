Punjab Border Schools Reopen Amid Cautious Relief

In a climate of cautious relief, schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan are set to reopen on Wednesday. This decision follows a period of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, which had prompted the state government to close educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

Punjab shares an extensive border with Pakistan, extending across districts such as Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Gurdaspur. While schools in Gurdaspur reopened on Tuesday, local authorities have scheduled the reopening of schools in the remaining five districts for Wednesday. Despite the return to everyday activities, concerns remain, prompting Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney to encourage a voluntary blackout as a precautionary step.

Earlier disruptions included power and flight interruptions due to drone activity observed near Jalandhar. As a result, Amritsar-bound flights were diverted, and electricity supply was halted in affected areas. Tensions have eased somewhat following a May 10 agreement between India and Pakistan to cease military actions after days of cross-border skirmishes.

