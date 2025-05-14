Left Menu

Bengali Language Crisis in Jharkhand Schools Sparks Outcry

The Jharkhand Banglabhashi Unanyan Samity protested at the East Singhbhum district collectorate over the lack of Bengali language teachers and materials in schools. They opposed the renaming of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee University and claimed marginalization of the Bengali language since Jharkhand's formation.

The Jharkhand Banglabhashi Unanyan Samity staged a protest at the East Singhbhum district collectorate, alleging a shortage of Bengali language resources in schools.

The Samity, representing over 100 Bengali community organizations, opposed the renaming of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi, arguing it disrespects a nationalist icon.

Criticism was directed at Education Minister Ramdas Soren for his statements regarding Bengali-speaking students, which sparked societal backlash. The Samity called for urgent measures to safeguard the Bengali language in Jharkhand.

