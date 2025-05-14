Bengali Language Crisis in Jharkhand Schools Sparks Outcry

The Jharkhand Banglabhashi Unanyan Samity staged a protest at the East Singhbhum district collectorate, alleging a shortage of Bengali language resources in schools.

The Samity, representing over 100 Bengali community organizations, opposed the renaming of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi, arguing it disrespects a nationalist icon.

Criticism was directed at Education Minister Ramdas Soren for his statements regarding Bengali-speaking students, which sparked societal backlash. The Samity called for urgent measures to safeguard the Bengali language in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)