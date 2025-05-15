Parents Demand Government Intervention in DPS Dwarka Fee Hike Controversy

In a fierce legal battle, over 100 parents have petitioned the Delhi High Court to intervene in the ongoing fee hike dispute at DPS Dwarka, urging a government takeover of the institution.

The case accuses the school of employing coercive methods to extract unauthorized fees from parents and alleges mistreatment of students through the use of bouncers on campus. Despite a judicial recommendation to pay a portion of the increased fees, parents remain defiant, citing financial constraints.

A previous petition revealed similar grievances, with a probe uncovering discriminatory practices against students, garnering significant scrutiny from authorities. The court will continue its proceedings on this pressing matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)