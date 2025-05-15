Left Menu

Parents Demand Government Intervention in DPS Dwarka Fee Hike Controversy

Over 100 parents have approached Delhi High Court seeking government intervention amid a fee hike controversy at DPS Dwarka. They claim coercive fee collection methods and student mistreatment. The court has mandated a partial fee payment, but parents resist. A pending petition highlights further issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fierce legal battle, over 100 parents have petitioned the Delhi High Court to intervene in the ongoing fee hike dispute at DPS Dwarka, urging a government takeover of the institution.

The case accuses the school of employing coercive methods to extract unauthorized fees from parents and alleges mistreatment of students through the use of bouncers on campus. Despite a judicial recommendation to pay a portion of the increased fees, parents remain defiant, citing financial constraints.

A previous petition revealed similar grievances, with a probe uncovering discriminatory practices against students, garnering significant scrutiny from authorities. The court will continue its proceedings on this pressing matter.

