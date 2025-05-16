Left Menu

IIFT Expands Horizons with New Dubai Campus

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has been approved to establish its first offshore campus in Dubai, enhancing India's educational impact internationally. This aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020 and aims to support global learners and the Indian diaspora in the Gulf region.

Updated: 16-05-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The institute, already obtaining the necessary permissions from the Ministry of Education and no-objection certificates from relevant ministries, will ensure no diversion of faculty or financial resources from its existing campuses to the new Dubai site.

The institute, already obtaining the necessary permissions from the Ministry of Education and no-objection certificates from relevant ministries, will ensure no diversion of faculty or financial resources from its existing campuses to the new Dubai site.

Established in 1963, IIFT serves the external trade sector of India by delivering professional education in international business. With campuses in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada, the IIFT Dubai campus aims to meet the educational needs of the global Indian diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

