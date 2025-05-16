IIFT Expands Horizons with New Dubai Campus

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has secured government approval to inaugurate its first offshore campus in Dubai. This initiative aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020, further internationalizing Indian education and expanding the nation's influence on global thought leadership.

The institute, already obtaining the necessary permissions from the Ministry of Education and no-objection certificates from relevant ministries, will ensure no diversion of faculty or financial resources from its existing campuses to the new Dubai site.

Established in 1963, IIFT serves the external trade sector of India by delivering professional education in international business. With campuses in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada, the IIFT Dubai campus aims to meet the educational needs of the global Indian diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)