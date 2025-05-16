Leadership Shuffle at Novo Nordisk: CEO Steps Down Amid Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, revealed on Friday that its CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, is set to resign.

The decision comes as Novo Nordisk grapples with recent market challenges, impacting its share prices since mid-2024, according to a company statement. Jorgensen will remain in his role during a transition period as the search for his successor ensues.

This leadership change is seen as a pivotal move for the company as it endeavors to stabilize and respond to current economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)