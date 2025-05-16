Left Menu

Turmoil in Academia: MANUU Pulls Plug on Turkish MoU Amid Political Tensions

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has canceled its academic memorandum of understanding with Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute due to Turkey's support for Pakistan amid India-Pakistan tensions. The move reflects broader academic protests against Turkiye's stance and raises debate on academic freedom versus political disagreements.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the termination of its academic agreement with a Turkish institute, following political tensions between India and Turkey due to Turkey's support for Pakistan.

The agreement with the Yunus Emre Institute, signed in 2020, included a diploma course in Turkish language. This course, conducted at MANUU's School of Languages, has now been discontinued, and the visiting professor has returned to Turkey.

This decision has sparked a debate on academic freedom, with the Azad United Students' Federation criticizing the action as politicizing education and urging a reversal to maintain intellectual collaboration and uphold free inquiry.

