Turmoil in Academia: MANUU Pulls Plug on Turkish MoU Amid Political Tensions

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the termination of its academic agreement with a Turkish institute, following political tensions between India and Turkey due to Turkey's support for Pakistan.

The agreement with the Yunus Emre Institute, signed in 2020, included a diploma course in Turkish language. This course, conducted at MANUU's School of Languages, has now been discontinued, and the visiting professor has returned to Turkey.

This decision has sparked a debate on academic freedom, with the Azad United Students' Federation criticizing the action as politicizing education and urging a reversal to maintain intellectual collaboration and uphold free inquiry.

