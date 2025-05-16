Turmoil in Academia: MANUU Pulls Plug on Turkish MoU Amid Political Tensions
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has canceled its academic memorandum of understanding with Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute due to Turkey's support for Pakistan amid India-Pakistan tensions. The move reflects broader academic protests against Turkiye's stance and raises debate on academic freedom versus political disagreements.
- Country:
- India
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the termination of its academic agreement with a Turkish institute, following political tensions between India and Turkey due to Turkey's support for Pakistan.
The agreement with the Yunus Emre Institute, signed in 2020, included a diploma course in Turkish language. This course, conducted at MANUU's School of Languages, has now been discontinued, and the visiting professor has returned to Turkey.
This decision has sparked a debate on academic freedom, with the Azad United Students' Federation criticizing the action as politicizing education and urging a reversal to maintain intellectual collaboration and uphold free inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions
Pakistan’s Alarming Human Rights Decline: HRCP's 2024 Report Reveals Shocking Realities