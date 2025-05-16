Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Exam Triumph: Record Pass Percentages Shine Bright

The Tamil Nadu secondary school exams saw impressive results with a 93.8% pass rate in SSLC and 92.09% in Plus One. Leaders, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, praised efforts contributing to the success. Investigations are underway to understand an exceptional Chemistry outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recently announced results for the Tamil Nadu secondary school exams reveal noteworthy achievements, with the SSLC examination recording a pass percentage of 93.8% and the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (Plus One) achieving 92.09%.

According to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, this year's results mark an increase compared to last year, attributed to the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Notably, a Chemistry class where 167 students scored centum is under preliminary investigation for exceptional performance reasons.

The Chief Minister congratulated all successful candidates, urging them to pursue their future academic goals. The minister commended increased awareness and government schemes as key drivers for enhanced educational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

