Left Menu

Protesting Teachers Seek Justice After Supreme Court Ruling

In West Bengal, teachers who lost jobs after a Supreme Court ruling are protesting for the third consecutive day, demanding state intervention to reclaim their positions. The protest, gaining political support from BJP, highlights concerns over a flawed appointment process affecting thousands of jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:08 IST
Protesting Teachers Seek Justice After Supreme Court Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers in West Bengal, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order last month, continue their sit-in protest outside the West Bengal Education Department headquarters. This demonstration has persisted for three consecutive days, with hundreds maintaining their presence throughout Friday night and Saturday morning as police monitored the situation.

The educators, who successfully passed the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) examination, were among over 25,000 whose appointments were invalidated by the Supreme Court, citing a 'vitiated and tainted' selection process. In response, protestors are urging the state government to take swift legal actions to reinstate their positions.

The protest has garnered political attention, notably from BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who promised support and emphasized the necessity of raising this issue in the upcoming assembly session. Adhikari accused the ruling party of corruption and pledged that the protest would not end until the teachers' grievances are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025