Protesting Teachers Seek Justice After Supreme Court Ruling

Teachers in West Bengal, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order last month, continue their sit-in protest outside the West Bengal Education Department headquarters. This demonstration has persisted for three consecutive days, with hundreds maintaining their presence throughout Friday night and Saturday morning as police monitored the situation.

The educators, who successfully passed the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) examination, were among over 25,000 whose appointments were invalidated by the Supreme Court, citing a 'vitiated and tainted' selection process. In response, protestors are urging the state government to take swift legal actions to reinstate their positions.

The protest has garnered political attention, notably from BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who promised support and emphasized the necessity of raising this issue in the upcoming assembly session. Adhikari accused the ruling party of corruption and pledged that the protest would not end until the teachers' grievances are addressed.

