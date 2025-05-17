Court Ruling Clears NEET-UG Results Nationwide Amid Indore Power Outage Controversy

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results for most centers across India, excluding 11 centers in Indore where a power outage disrupted the exam on May 4.

This development comes after a student filed a petition arguing that the power outage at her Indore exam center severely impacted her performance. The court had initially paused the results' declaration until further hearings, but Justice Subodh Abhyankar revised the order after hearing inputs from Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Deputy Solicitor General Himanshu Joshi.

They advocated for the results to be declared nationally, while the petitioner's counsel, Mradul Bhatnagar, argued against it, expressing concern about the student missing subsequent counseling rounds. Nonetheless, the court agreed with the government lawyers, allowing results for unaffected centers to be released while preserving the status of the Indore exam centers under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)