Spotlight on Stars: A Week in Entertainment

This week in entertainment, salsa legend Willie Colón passed away, actor Eric Dane died from ALS, and Shakira announced a free concert in Mexico City. Channing Tatum drew on real-life experiences for his role in 'Josephine,' while hopefuls auditioned for a 'Baywatch' reboot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Salsa legend Willie Colón died this week at age 75. The American trombonist and vocalist's family announced his passing, expressing both grief and gratitude for his enduring musical legacy.

Actor Eric Dane, celebrated for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on 'Grey's Anatomy,' succumbed to ALS at 53. Despite his diagnosis, Dane remained active in the industry, starring in 'Euphoria' until the end.

Meanwhile, Colombian star Shakira will revisit Mexico City's Zocalo for a free concert in March. Channing Tatum also drew on personal experiences for his role in 'Josephine,' and hopefuls auditioned for the 2026 'Baywatch' reboot.

