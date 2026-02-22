Spotlight on Stars: A Week in Entertainment

Salsa legend Willie Colón died this week at age 75. The American trombonist and vocalist's family announced his passing, expressing both grief and gratitude for his enduring musical legacy.

Actor Eric Dane, celebrated for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on 'Grey's Anatomy,' succumbed to ALS at 53. Despite his diagnosis, Dane remained active in the industry, starring in 'Euphoria' until the end.

Meanwhile, Colombian star Shakira will revisit Mexico City's Zocalo for a free concert in March. Channing Tatum also drew on personal experiences for his role in 'Josephine,' and hopefuls auditioned for the 2026 'Baywatch' reboot.