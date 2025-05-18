Teachers' Protest Ignites Battle for Justice in West Bengal
In West Bengal, teachers who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court decision are protesting for reinstatement. They demand a meeting with the Education Minister and legal action from the state. Tensions have escalated, resulting in clashes with police and injuries among protesters.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal, a tense standoff continues as teachers, who lost their jobs after a Supreme Court verdict, protest for the fourth day outside the Education Department's headquarters in Salt Lake.
This group of around 1,000 protesters is part of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, including those who cleared the 2016 West Bengal School Service Commission exam but are among the thousands whose appointments were invalidated. The Supreme Court deemed the recruitment process flawed and corrupt.
Demonstrators demand immediate reinstatement, a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, and a special review petition in the Supreme Court. Tensions have flared, with violent clashes and injuries reported during confrontations between protesters and police.
