Controversial Social Media Post Lands Teacher in Suspension

A government school teacher in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended amid controversy over a social media post she allegedly shared. The post contained a video of a Pakistani woman praying for the safety of Pakistani soldiers during Operation Sindoor. This prompted a complaint from the Bajrang Dal and resulted in action from the Ashta Sub Divisional Magistrate.

Shahnaz Parveen, the teacher in question, worked at a government school in Mehatwara, about 55 kilometers from Sehore district headquarters. The district's Education Officer, Sanjay Singh Tomar, confirmed her suspension, which followed a government directive that prohibits posting such content on social media platforms.

The incident highlights the complexities of social media usage among public servants and the scrutiny that comes with it, particularly in politically sensitive contexts. Despite the suspension, specific rules governing such actions were not detailed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)