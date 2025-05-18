Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Post Lands Teacher in Suspension

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh faced suspension after allegedly sharing a video on social media. The content involved a Pakistani woman praying for her country's soldiers, stirring backlash led by the Bajrang Dal and prompting action from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:02 IST
Controversial Social Media Post Lands Teacher in Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended amid controversy over a social media post she allegedly shared. The post contained a video of a Pakistani woman praying for the safety of Pakistani soldiers during Operation Sindoor. This prompted a complaint from the Bajrang Dal and resulted in action from the Ashta Sub Divisional Magistrate.

Shahnaz Parveen, the teacher in question, worked at a government school in Mehatwara, about 55 kilometers from Sehore district headquarters. The district's Education Officer, Sanjay Singh Tomar, confirmed her suspension, which followed a government directive that prohibits posting such content on social media platforms.

The incident highlights the complexities of social media usage among public servants and the scrutiny that comes with it, particularly in politically sensitive contexts. Despite the suspension, specific rules governing such actions were not detailed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025