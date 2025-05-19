Left Menu

Controversial Faculty Seniority Policy Sparks Debate Ahead of DU Meeting

A new uniform policy to determine faculty seniority at Delhi University has led to divided opinions among its members. This proposal aims to address promotion ambiguities, but faces criticism for its limitations on review scope and exclusion of past experience. The final decision awaits the Executive Council's approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:08 IST
Controversial Faculty Seniority Policy Sparks Debate Ahead of DU Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's latest proposed policy on faculty seniority is stirring debate as it prepares for a crucial Executive Council meeting. Scheduled for final approval on May 23, the policy aims to streamline promotions by resolving ambiguities, especially for assistant professors at Level 10.

This proposal emerged from a high-level panel constituted in July 2024, incorporating college principals, EC members, and representatives from marginalized groups. The policy asserts that departments with earlier appointments receive seniority status, while, within departments, faculty age will determine seniority for first-ranked candidates.

However, the policy faces critique for its limitations. Prof Maya John pointed to its restriction on seniority reviews and exclusion of reservation rosters as contentious issues. EC member Aman Kumar has also called for revisiting its scope. Despite criticism, defender Prof Harendra Tiwari insists the policy aligns with legal guidelines and seeks equitable appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025