Controversial Faculty Seniority Policy Sparks Debate Ahead of DU Meeting

Delhi University's latest proposed policy on faculty seniority is stirring debate as it prepares for a crucial Executive Council meeting. Scheduled for final approval on May 23, the policy aims to streamline promotions by resolving ambiguities, especially for assistant professors at Level 10.

This proposal emerged from a high-level panel constituted in July 2024, incorporating college principals, EC members, and representatives from marginalized groups. The policy asserts that departments with earlier appointments receive seniority status, while, within departments, faculty age will determine seniority for first-ranked candidates.

However, the policy faces critique for its limitations. Prof Maya John pointed to its restriction on seniority reviews and exclusion of reservation rosters as contentious issues. EC member Aman Kumar has also called for revisiting its scope. Despite criticism, defender Prof Harendra Tiwari insists the policy aligns with legal guidelines and seeks equitable appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)