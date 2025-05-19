Delhi Schools Introduce 'Kaushal Bodh' for Vocational Excellence

In a significant educational reform, government schools in Delhi will introduce a pre-vocational education programme, 'Kaushal Bodh,' for students in classes 6 to 8 starting from the 2025-26 academic year. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy and aims to equip students with life skills and vocational awareness, preparing them for real-world challenges.

According to the Delhi Directorate of Education, the innovative curriculum is based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. It categorizes work into three areas: Life Forms, Machines and Materials, and Human Services. The program prioritizes hands-on learning, engaging students in activities like organic farming, pottery, and basic electrical work.

Instructors will assess students on intellectual and practical tasks, dedicating 110 hours annually to these activities. Additionally, 'Kaushal Melas' will be organized to showcase projects, fostering problem-solving abilities and teamwork. School principals are tasked with supervising implementation, ensuring effective integration into the educational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)