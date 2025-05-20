Left Menu

JEE Advanced 2025: A Record-Breaking Exam with Shifts in Gender Dynamics

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam, organized by IIT-Kanpur, saw over 1.90 lakh registrations with significant female representation due to increased seats and a supernumerary quota. Experts noted the exam's challenging second shift and variations in difficulty across subjects, particularly in Mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2025, held on Sunday, marked a challenging yet groundbreaking event in India's educational landscape, with the IIT-Kanpur organized exam held in two shifts at five centres in Kota.

Significantly, this year witnessed over 1.90 lakh registrations, including 1,87,223 appearing candidates, with a notable presence of 43,413 female participants, enhanced by increased seat allocations and a 20% female supernumerary quota across 23 IITs.

Experts highlighted a shift in examination complexity, with the second shift paper deemed particularly lengthy and challenging, Mathematics requiring deep conceptual understanding, while Chemistry was more calculative and Physics varied in difficulty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

