JEE Advanced 2025: A Record-Breaking Exam with Shifts in Gender Dynamics
The JEE Advanced 2025 exam, organized by IIT-Kanpur, saw over 1.90 lakh registrations with significant female representation due to increased seats and a supernumerary quota. Experts noted the exam's challenging second shift and variations in difficulty across subjects, particularly in Mathematics.
JEE Advanced 2025, held on Sunday, marked a challenging yet groundbreaking event in India's educational landscape, with the IIT-Kanpur organized exam held in two shifts at five centres in Kota.
Significantly, this year witnessed over 1.90 lakh registrations, including 1,87,223 appearing candidates, with a notable presence of 43,413 female participants, enhanced by increased seat allocations and a 20% female supernumerary quota across 23 IITs.
Experts highlighted a shift in examination complexity, with the second shift paper deemed particularly lengthy and challenging, Mathematics requiring deep conceptual understanding, while Chemistry was more calculative and Physics varied in difficulty.
