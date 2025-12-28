Left Menu

ISRO's Mega Leap: Third Launch Pad in the Works at Sriharikota

ISRO is set to develop a third launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport to accommodate bigger satellites. The facility, named after Satish Dhawan, requires new vendors for this ambitious project. The expansion aims to enhance launch capabilities for national and international satellite missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:30 IST
ISRO's Mega Leap: Third Launch Pad in the Works at Sriharikota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making strides toward accommodating more substantial additions to its space arsenal by devising plans for a third launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport. This ambitious project is aimed at launching larger satellites into orbit.

According to Padmakumar ES, Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the new infrastructure is necessary to deploy satellites weighing over 12,000 - 14,000 kg. This expansion will support a diverse range of satellite missions, extending beyond domestic capabilities to serve global clients.

The 175 sq km facility, established in 1971 and renamed in 2002 after ISRO's former Chairman, offers a world-class platform for launching remote sensing, communication, navigation, and scientific satellites. ISRO is currently identifying vendors to facilitate this developmental journey, envisioned to be completed within four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prime Minister Modi Consults Economists for Upcoming Budget Insights

Prime Minister Modi Consults Economists for Upcoming Budget Insights

 India
2
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Seven Lives in Uttarakhand Gorge

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Seven Lives in Uttarakhand Gorge

 India
3
Violent Loan Dispute: Man Tied and Beaten in Shocking Incident

Violent Loan Dispute: Man Tied and Beaten in Shocking Incident

 India
4
Modi Urges Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy Amid Rising Concerns

Modi Urges Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy Amid Rising Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025