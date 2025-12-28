ISRO's Mega Leap: Third Launch Pad in the Works at Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making strides toward accommodating more substantial additions to its space arsenal by devising plans for a third launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport. This ambitious project is aimed at launching larger satellites into orbit.

According to Padmakumar ES, Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the new infrastructure is necessary to deploy satellites weighing over 12,000 - 14,000 kg. This expansion will support a diverse range of satellite missions, extending beyond domestic capabilities to serve global clients.

The 175 sq km facility, established in 1971 and renamed in 2002 after ISRO's former Chairman, offers a world-class platform for launching remote sensing, communication, navigation, and scientific satellites. ISRO is currently identifying vendors to facilitate this developmental journey, envisioned to be completed within four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)