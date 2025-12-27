Togadia's Fierce Stand: Demand for Hindu-Only Seats in Medical College Sparks Controversy
Praveen Togadia, leader of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, demanded all 50 seats at Vaishno Devi medical college be reserved for Hindus. If not, he warned of protests. Togadia, on a tour of Jammu, urged the local government to address this, threatening to dissuade shrine donations over current seat allocations.
In a bold move, Praveen Togadia, national president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, has called for all 50 seats at Vaishno Devi Medical College to be exclusively reserved for Hindus, amid concerns about current allocation.
Speaking during an event in Jammu, he expressed strong resistance against the inclusion of Muslim candidates, threatening intensified agitations if the demands are ignored.
With the recent NEET-based admissions including a majority of Muslim candidates, Togadia's assertion has stirred controversy, challenging Jammu's local administration to reconsider existing admission policies.
