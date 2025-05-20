Left Menu

Giraffe Learning's Stellar Results Shine in 2nd PUC Boards

Giraffe Learning, a coaching institute in Bengaluru, celebrated exceptional performances in the 2nd PUC board exams, with multiple students securing top state ranks and high scores. Faculty credit the success to their curriculum and student support. The focus now shifts to upcoming competitive exams like KCET and NEET.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:52 IST
Giraffe Learning's Stellar Results Shine in 2nd PUC Boards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students from Bengaluru's Giraffe Learning coaching institute have excelled in the 2nd PUC board exams, securing multiple state ranks with impressive scores. Among the high achievers are Ananya Prashanth, who scored 98.5% to secure 8th rank, and Goutham R V, who achieved 9th rank with 98.25%.

Ananya highlighted Giraffe's unique approach to teaching core concepts, emphasizing application over rote learning. Goutham appreciated the accessibility of teachers and extensive practice through mock tests, which boosted his confidence. Over a dozen students scored above 95%, further attesting to the institute's effective methodology.

Giraffe Learning attributes their students' success to a well-designed curriculum and personalized support. With the academic year now focusing on KCET and NEET preparations, the institute's robust entrance exam strategy aims to help students maintain their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025