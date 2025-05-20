Giraffe Learning's Stellar Results Shine in 2nd PUC Boards

Students from Bengaluru's Giraffe Learning coaching institute have excelled in the 2nd PUC board exams, securing multiple state ranks with impressive scores. Among the high achievers are Ananya Prashanth, who scored 98.5% to secure 8th rank, and Goutham R V, who achieved 9th rank with 98.25%.

Ananya highlighted Giraffe's unique approach to teaching core concepts, emphasizing application over rote learning. Goutham appreciated the accessibility of teachers and extensive practice through mock tests, which boosted his confidence. Over a dozen students scored above 95%, further attesting to the institute's effective methodology.

Giraffe Learning attributes their students' success to a well-designed curriculum and personalized support. With the academic year now focusing on KCET and NEET preparations, the institute's robust entrance exam strategy aims to help students maintain their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)