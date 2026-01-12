Shakti Pumps Makes Waves with Rs 600 Crore PM-KUSUM Order

Shakti Pumps has secured a major boost with new orders amounting to Rs 600 crore under the PM KUSUM scheme, signaling significant progress in India's renewable energy initiatives.

These orders, received from the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd, involve the supply, installation, and commissioning of 16,780 standalone off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

This effort aligns with the aims of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), which was launched in 2019 to augment solar capacity by 34,800 MW by March 2026.

