Shakti Pumps Makes Waves with Rs 600 Crore PM-KUSUM Order
Shakti Pumps has received a substantial order valued at Rs 600 crore as part of the PM KUSUM scheme. The order entails the supply, installation, and commissioning of 16,780 standalone off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Karnataka. This significant project contributes to India's broader renewable energy goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Shakti Pumps has secured a major boost with new orders amounting to Rs 600 crore under the PM KUSUM scheme, signaling significant progress in India's renewable energy initiatives.
These orders, received from the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd, involve the supply, installation, and commissioning of 16,780 standalone off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.
This effort aligns with the aims of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), which was launched in 2019 to augment solar capacity by 34,800 MW by March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)