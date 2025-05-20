Mass Exodus: Federal Workers Opt Out Amidst Trump Administration Uncertainty

Amid legislative uncertainty and court interventions, a significant number of U.S. government employees have decided to resign rather than face potential layoffs under the Trump administration's cost-cutting measures.

President Trump, aided by figures like Elon Musk, aims to downsize the federal workforce by employing methods such as buyouts and early retirement offers, impacting nearly 12% of civil servants.

Union leaders and political analysts point to a hostile work environment, heightened stress, and strategic criticisms as reasons for the resignations, amid ongoing legal battles over the administration's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)