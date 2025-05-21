Left Menu

Shattered Dreams: The Impact of USAID Cuts on Mali's Literacy Project

A USAID-funded project called 'Shifin ni Tagne' aimed to empower 20,000 young Malians through literacy and vocational training. The program was abruptly ended due to significant US foreign aid cuts, leaving thousands, like Aminata Doumbia, stranded in a nation with high poverty levels and limited educational opportunities.

21-05-2025
The ambitious 'Shifin ni Tagne' project, intended to educate 20,000 young Malians in their native languages, was abruptly halted due to substantial US foreign aid cuts, drawing widespread concern. USAID's withdrawal left program participants like Aminata Doumbia with shattered dreams amid Mali's daunting poverty and illiteracy rates.

Endowed with USD 25 million by USAID, the literacy initiative now halted was Mali's primary developmental project. Its suspension follows diplomatic shifts after a 2021 coup, which redirected the country's alliances away from the West towards Russia. This strategic move has sparked debates about its impact on hundreds of schools and vocational programs.

Without USAID aid, crucial literacy and vocational training components that advanced many Malian communities will likely falter. Stakeholders express concerns over this gap being filled and worry about the socio-economic impacts on Mali's vulnerable population, who once relied on education in their mother tongues for empowerment.

