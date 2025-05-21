Left Menu

From Bihar to Kerala: Dharaksha Parveen's Journey into the Textbooks

Dharaksha Parveen, a young woman from Bihar, has her life story included in Kerala's school curriculum. Her memoir highlights the transformative impact of Kerala's education system on her life and the Roshni scheme's role in supporting children of migrant laborers. Dharaksha's journey symbolizes resilience and opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:55 IST
From Bihar to Kerala: Dharaksha Parveen's Journey into the Textbooks
  • Country:
  • India

A small house in Muppathadam, Ernakulam, has become a local hotspot as visitors flock to meet Dharaksha Parveen, whose life story now features in Kerala's school curriculum. Originally from Bihar, Dharaksha relocated to Kerala twelve years ago, a move that transformed her educational opportunities.

Dharaksha's Malayalam memoir, included in the sixth-standard textbook, recounts her family's struggles and eventual success after moving from an impoverished village to a supportive environment in Kerala. The government's Roshni program was pivotal in her educational journey, helping her and other migrant children adapt to local schools.

Her story inspired educational authorities to include her memoir in the curriculum and sparked plans to expand the Roshni scheme statewide. Dharaksha, now pursuing her passion in fashion design, continues to advocate for educational reforms and dreams of owning a house in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025