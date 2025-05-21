From Bihar to Kerala: Dharaksha Parveen's Journey into the Textbooks

A small house in Muppathadam, Ernakulam, has become a local hotspot as visitors flock to meet Dharaksha Parveen, whose life story now features in Kerala's school curriculum. Originally from Bihar, Dharaksha relocated to Kerala twelve years ago, a move that transformed her educational opportunities.

Dharaksha's Malayalam memoir, included in the sixth-standard textbook, recounts her family's struggles and eventual success after moving from an impoverished village to a supportive environment in Kerala. The government's Roshni program was pivotal in her educational journey, helping her and other migrant children adapt to local schools.

Her story inspired educational authorities to include her memoir in the curriculum and sparked plans to expand the Roshni scheme statewide. Dharaksha, now pursuing her passion in fashion design, continues to advocate for educational reforms and dreams of owning a house in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)