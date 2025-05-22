Supreme Court Cracks Down on NEET-PG Seat Blocking: Calls for Transparency and Reform
The Supreme Court addresses seat blocking in NEET-PG admissions, demanding transparency in fee disclosure by private universities. The ruling emphasizes the need for a synchronized counselling process and strict penalties for malpractice. It highlights systemic flaws requiring technological and regulatory reforms at both state and central levels.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a stern stance against the widespread malpractice of seat blocking in postgraduate medical admissions for NEET-PG. It has ordered private and deemed universities to disclose pre-counselling fees, aiming for greater transparency.
Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan pointed out that seat blocking distorts seat availability and fosters inequity, reducing merit-based processes to mere chance. The ruling recognizes systemic flaws, citing fragmented governance and inadequate enforcement as core issues.
The court's ruling calls for a nationally synchronized counselling calendar, strict penalties for seat blocking, and technological modernization. The judgement responds to a plea from UP’s government, correcting an Allahabad High Court order from 2018.
