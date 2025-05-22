Supreme Court Cracks Down on NEET-PG Seat Blocking: Calls for Transparency and Reform

The Supreme Court has taken a stern stance against the widespread malpractice of seat blocking in postgraduate medical admissions for NEET-PG. It has ordered private and deemed universities to disclose pre-counselling fees, aiming for greater transparency.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan pointed out that seat blocking distorts seat availability and fosters inequity, reducing merit-based processes to mere chance. The ruling recognizes systemic flaws, citing fragmented governance and inadequate enforcement as core issues.

The court's ruling calls for a nationally synchronized counselling calendar, strict penalties for seat blocking, and technological modernization. The judgement responds to a plea from UP’s government, correcting an Allahabad High Court order from 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)