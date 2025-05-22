Kerala Exam Results Show Slight Decline in Pass Percentage

The release of Kerala's higher secondary exam results on Thursday highlights a minor drop in pass percentage, now at 77.81%, compared to last year's figure of 78.69%. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that out of 3,70,642 students who appeared, 2,88,394 cleared the exams.

Girls have once again outperformed boys with an 86.65% pass rate compared to the boys' 68.44%. The science stream boasted the highest pass percentage at 83.25%, while government-aided schools also showed stellar performance with 82.16%. Ernakulam district led with the highest pass rate of 83.09%.

Though the number of students achieving A+ in all subjects fell from last year, Malappuram district recorded the highest number of full A+ candidates. A SAY improvement exam is scheduled for late June, with revaluation applications closing by the end of May.

(With inputs from agencies.)