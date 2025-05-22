Kerala Exam Results Show Slight Decline in Pass Percentage
Kerala's higher secondary exam results reveal a slight decline in pass percentage to 77.81% from 78.69% last year. Girls outperformed boys with higher pass rates. The science stream achieved the highest success rate, and Ernakulam district topped the charts. The SAY improvement exam will be conducted in June.
The release of Kerala's higher secondary exam results on Thursday highlights a minor drop in pass percentage, now at 77.81%, compared to last year's figure of 78.69%. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that out of 3,70,642 students who appeared, 2,88,394 cleared the exams.
Girls have once again outperformed boys with an 86.65% pass rate compared to the boys' 68.44%. The science stream boasted the highest pass percentage at 83.25%, while government-aided schools also showed stellar performance with 82.16%. Ernakulam district led with the highest pass rate of 83.09%.
Though the number of students achieving A+ in all subjects fell from last year, Malappuram district recorded the highest number of full A+ candidates. A SAY improvement exam is scheduled for late June, with revaluation applications closing by the end of May.
