Trump Administration Hits Harvard with Visa Crackdown

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, citing illegal actions and partnerships with the Chinese Communist Party. The move, seen as retaliatory by Harvard, threatens the status of current international students and marks an escalation in Trump's criticism of Ivy League institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, the Trump administration has rescinded Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a decision announced by the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem indicated that this revocation was due to Harvard's failure to provide requested information about foreign students, accusing the university of fostering violent and antisemitic sentiments and collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party.

Harvard described the decision as unlawful and retaliatory, arguing it poses a severe threat to international students and challenges its global educational standing.

