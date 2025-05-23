Trump Administration Hits Harvard with Visa Crackdown

In a bold move, the Trump administration has rescinded Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a decision announced by the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem indicated that this revocation was due to Harvard's failure to provide requested information about foreign students, accusing the university of fostering violent and antisemitic sentiments and collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party.

Harvard described the decision as unlawful and retaliatory, arguing it poses a severe threat to international students and challenges its global educational standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)