Left Menu

Trump Administration Hits Harvard: Visa Crackdown Escalates

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, accusing it of aligning with anti-American forces. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's decision impacts thousands of foreign students, prompting backlash and legal action from Harvard and political figures. The crackdown is part of a broader immigration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 04:20 IST
Trump Administration Hits Harvard: Visa Crackdown Escalates
Trump administration

In a contentious move, the Trump administration has stripped Harvard University of its ability to enroll international students, citing alleged ties to anti-American activities. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.

This decision impacts thousands of students, forcing them to transfer schools or lose legal status. The action, labeled retaliatory by Harvard, is part of the administration's wider immigration crackdown against institutions allegedly fostering anti-American ideologies.

The administration has also threatened similar actions against other universities. Harvard has vowed to fight back legally, describing the move as an attack on academic freedom. Meanwhile, critics argue the policy punishes innocent students who have done no wrong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025