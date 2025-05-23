Trump Administration Hits Harvard: Visa Crackdown Escalates
The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, accusing it of aligning with anti-American forces. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's decision impacts thousands of foreign students, prompting backlash and legal action from Harvard and political figures. The crackdown is part of a broader immigration policy.
In a contentious move, the Trump administration has stripped Harvard University of its ability to enroll international students, citing alleged ties to anti-American activities. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.
This decision impacts thousands of students, forcing them to transfer schools or lose legal status. The action, labeled retaliatory by Harvard, is part of the administration's wider immigration crackdown against institutions allegedly fostering anti-American ideologies.
The administration has also threatened similar actions against other universities. Harvard has vowed to fight back legally, describing the move as an attack on academic freedom. Meanwhile, critics argue the policy punishes innocent students who have done no wrong.
