Left Menu

Trump Administration Revokes Harvard’s International Student Privileges Amid Controversy

The Trump administration has withdrawn Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, citing allegations of unsafe campus environment and ties with the Chinese Communist Party. The decision affects thousands of foreign students, who must transfer or leave the U.S., while Harvard calls the action unlawful and retaliatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 06:26 IST
Trump Administration Revokes Harvard’s International Student Privileges Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has escalated its conflict with Harvard University by revoking the institution's capacity to enroll international students. This decision, announced Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security, demands that current foreign students at Harvard must either transfer to other institutions or exit the United States. The move comes amid allegations that Harvard has fostered an unsafe campus environment by tolerating "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators."

Adding to the controversy, the administration accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, specifically training members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024. Following the action, Harvard's existing international students, who make up over a quarter of its student body, find their academic futures uncertain. Harvard responded to the sanctions, describing them as unlawful and asserting that the measure threatens the university's academic and research missions.

This sanction also aligns with broader actions taken by the Trump administration against Harvard, including a massive cut of USD 2.6 billion in federal grants and threats to strip the university of its tax-exempt status. The administration's demands include comprehensive records of foreign students, possibly linking them to protests or violent activities. Amidst criticism from various free speech organizations, the university stands firm on its commitment to its legally protected principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025