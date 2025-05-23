Trump Administration Revokes Harvard’s International Student Privileges Amid Controversy

The Trump administration has escalated its conflict with Harvard University by revoking the institution's capacity to enroll international students. This decision, announced Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security, demands that current foreign students at Harvard must either transfer to other institutions or exit the United States. The move comes amid allegations that Harvard has fostered an unsafe campus environment by tolerating "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators."

Adding to the controversy, the administration accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, specifically training members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024. Following the action, Harvard's existing international students, who make up over a quarter of its student body, find their academic futures uncertain. Harvard responded to the sanctions, describing them as unlawful and asserting that the measure threatens the university's academic and research missions.

This sanction also aligns with broader actions taken by the Trump administration against Harvard, including a massive cut of USD 2.6 billion in federal grants and threats to strip the university of its tax-exempt status. The administration's demands include comprehensive records of foreign students, possibly linking them to protests or violent activities. Amidst criticism from various free speech organizations, the university stands firm on its commitment to its legally protected principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)