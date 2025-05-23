Left Menu

Harvard Fights Back: Lawsuit Against Trump's Visa Revocation

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking its ability to enroll international students. The complaint, lodged in Boston federal court, alleges the action violates the First Amendment and federal laws, impacting over 7,000 visa holders and the institution significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:09 IST
Harvard Fights Back: Lawsuit Against Trump's Visa Revocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University has taken legal action against the Trump administration, challenging the decision to withdraw its capacity to admit international students.

The lawsuit, submitted in a Boston federal court, claims that the revocation is a 'blatant violation' of the First Amendment and other federal laws.

With more than 7,000 international students affected, the university describes the move as having an 'immediate and devastating effect' on its community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025