Harvard Fights Back: Lawsuit Against Trump's Visa Revocation
Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking its ability to enroll international students. The complaint, lodged in Boston federal court, alleges the action violates the First Amendment and federal laws, impacting over 7,000 visa holders and the institution significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:09 IST
Harvard University has taken legal action against the Trump administration, challenging the decision to withdraw its capacity to admit international students.
The lawsuit, submitted in a Boston federal court, claims that the revocation is a 'blatant violation' of the First Amendment and other federal laws.
With more than 7,000 international students affected, the university describes the move as having an 'immediate and devastating effect' on its community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
