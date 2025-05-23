Left Menu

Harvard Fights Back Against International Student Ban

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking its certification to enroll international students, arguing this action threatens a quarter of its student population and endangers critical academic work. The university stresses the integral role of international students in its community.

Harvard Fights Back Against International Student Ban
Harvard University is taking legal action against the Trump administration over a decision to revoke its ability to enroll international students, arguing that this move severely disrupts the university's academic ecosystem.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, targets the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, and State, as well as their leaders, for what Harvard describes as an "unlawful and unwarranted" governmental overreach.

Harvard President Alan Garber contends that the administration's decertification of the university's Student and Exchange Visitor Program will force thousands of students to leave the U.S. or transfer, thereby impacting their academic and career pursuits. The university is seeking a temporary restraining order as it pursues legal remedies.

