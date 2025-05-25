BenQ India Pioneers Smart Classroom Revolution with Interactive Flat Panels

BenQ India, a front-runner in display solutions, is projected to sell more than one lakh interactive flat panels over the coming three years. This ambition is bolstered by robust government initiatives promoting smart school projects nationwide, according to Rajeev Singh, India and South Asia Managing Director.

The company, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese BenQ Corporation, leads the market in providing interactive flat panels to government sectors, significantly enhancing education with engaging digital tools. Besides, BenQ continues to focus on its primary business areas, launching new AI-integrated products in projectors and monitors.

Singh revealed that BenQ India's market share jumped from 27.5% in 2024 to 33.97% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting increasing trust among educational institutions. The company is partnering with various state governments and private schools to expand its reach and expects its B2C products, especially in gaming and home projectors, to drive future growth.

