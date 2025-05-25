Left Menu

BenQ India Pioneers Smart Classroom Revolution with Interactive Flat Panels

BenQ India aims to sell over one lakh interactive flat panels in the next three years, driven by government-backed smart school projects. As a leader in interactive displays, BenQ partners with state governments and private institutions to transform education and plans further expansion in monitors and projectors.

Updated: 25-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

BenQ India, a front-runner in display solutions, is projected to sell more than one lakh interactive flat panels over the coming three years. This ambition is bolstered by robust government initiatives promoting smart school projects nationwide, according to Rajeev Singh, India and South Asia Managing Director.

The company, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese BenQ Corporation, leads the market in providing interactive flat panels to government sectors, significantly enhancing education with engaging digital tools. Besides, BenQ continues to focus on its primary business areas, launching new AI-integrated products in projectors and monitors.

Singh revealed that BenQ India's market share jumped from 27.5% in 2024 to 33.97% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting increasing trust among educational institutions. The company is partnering with various state governments and private schools to expand its reach and expects its B2C products, especially in gaming and home projectors, to drive future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

