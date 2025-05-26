Left Menu

Alcovia: Redefining Future-Ready Education for Teens in Delhi-NCR

Alcovia, launched in Delhi-NCR, is an innovative community for 11-16-year-olds, focusing on offline learning through peer networks, mentorship, and personalized career guidance. Founded by Sahil Puri, it offers programs like workshops, mentorship, and entrepreneurial initiatives, aiming to develop future-ready teens with empathy, resilience, and leadership skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Alcovia, an educational community dedicated to high-potential teens aged 11 to 16, has officially launched in Delhi-NCR. Focused on immersive offline learning, it aims to create a thriving environment where students gain exposure through peer interaction, professional mentorship, and tailored career guidance.

Founded by Sahil Puri, a seasoned leader with experience at companies like Flipkart and Meesho, Alcovia gathers a passionate team from prestigious institutions. With Puri's extensive experience mentoring thousands of postgraduates, Alcovia offers a future-focused learning model.

The flagship program includes diverse peer networks, fortnightly workshops, and one-on-one mentorship, along with entrepreneurial initiatives. By combining experiential learning with personal growth strategies, Alcovia aims to reshape early career discovery for young Indian innovators and leaders.

