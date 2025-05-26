Alcovia: Redefining Future-Ready Education for Teens in Delhi-NCR

Alcovia, an educational community dedicated to high-potential teens aged 11 to 16, has officially launched in Delhi-NCR. Focused on immersive offline learning, it aims to create a thriving environment where students gain exposure through peer interaction, professional mentorship, and tailored career guidance.

Founded by Sahil Puri, a seasoned leader with experience at companies like Flipkart and Meesho, Alcovia gathers a passionate team from prestigious institutions. With Puri's extensive experience mentoring thousands of postgraduates, Alcovia offers a future-focused learning model.

The flagship program includes diverse peer networks, fortnightly workshops, and one-on-one mentorship, along with entrepreneurial initiatives. By combining experiential learning with personal growth strategies, Alcovia aims to reshape early career discovery for young Indian innovators and leaders.