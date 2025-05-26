WACE Curriculum Gains Ground in India with AIU Equivalence

The Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) has achieved official recognition from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), allowing it to be introduced into Indian schools. This move marks a significant step in enhancing the Indian education system with a curriculum renowned for academic rigor and global compatibility.

In a strategic rollout, the WACE board aims to bring 100 Indian schools on board over the next three years. Starting from 2026, Indian students will complete their first year under this internationally acclaimed framework, offering a competitive edge in higher education choices both domestically and abroad.

According to Angelique Smith, Principal Consultant at SCSA, WACE provides a viable, cost-effective alternative to other international curricula. The program's integration into the Indian educational landscape aligns with NEP 2020 by promoting a holistic and adaptable learning environment.