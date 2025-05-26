Left Menu

Byju's Learning App Delisted from Google Playstore Amid Insolvency Woes

Byju's Learning App has been removed from Google Playstore due to unpaid dues to Amazon Web Services, as the company faces insolvency proceedings. Other Byju's apps remain functional on Playstore, and the app is still available on Apple's App Store.

Updated: 26-05-2025 18:18 IST
The embattled edtech firm, Byju's, has seen its flagship Learning App removed from Google's Playstore due to outstanding dues to Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to insider reports. However, several other applications under the Byju's brand remain operational on the platform.

Sources indicate an Insolvency Resolution Professional now manages Byju's, tasked specifically with resolving payment-related challenges. An inquiry to IRP Shailendra Ajmera went unanswered, leaving stakeholders in anticipation of further updates.

The educational app, which covers a range of subjects and exam preparations, is still available on Apple's App Store. Meanwhile, insolvency proceedings are underway, initiated by various investors, including financial entity Glas Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

