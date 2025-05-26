Left Menu

Global Education Meets Bengaluru: University of Liverpool's Breakthrough Campus

The University of Liverpool will open its first international campus in Bengaluru in August next year. This move follows approval from the University Grants Commission and is part of a broader initiative to attract foreign institutions to India, enhancing academic partnerships with 15 global universities this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:24 IST
Global Education Meets Bengaluru: University of Liverpool's Breakthrough Campus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Liverpool, a member of the prestigious Russell Group, has announced plans to establish an international campus in Bengaluru, welcoming its first cohort in August next year, as confirmed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The initiative signifies India's commitment to expanding its educational horizons.

After receiving the green light from the University Grants Commission, Liverpool's campus marks the pioneering entry of a UK university into Bengaluru, following Southampton's similar approval for Gurugram. The development echoes India's rising status as a global partner in higher education, with 15 more international universities slated to follow suit this academic year.

The Bengaluru campus will initially offer courses like Business Management, Computer Science, and Game Design, aiming to push research and innovation. In collaboration with notable organizations such as AstraZeneca and Wipro, the university promises enriching exchange opportunities, enhancing international study appeal for both local and UK-based students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025