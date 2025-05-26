Global Education Meets Bengaluru: University of Liverpool's Breakthrough Campus

The University of Liverpool, a member of the prestigious Russell Group, has announced plans to establish an international campus in Bengaluru, welcoming its first cohort in August next year, as confirmed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The initiative signifies India's commitment to expanding its educational horizons.

After receiving the green light from the University Grants Commission, Liverpool's campus marks the pioneering entry of a UK university into Bengaluru, following Southampton's similar approval for Gurugram. The development echoes India's rising status as a global partner in higher education, with 15 more international universities slated to follow suit this academic year.

The Bengaluru campus will initially offer courses like Business Management, Computer Science, and Game Design, aiming to push research and innovation. In collaboration with notable organizations such as AstraZeneca and Wipro, the university promises enriching exchange opportunities, enhancing international study appeal for both local and UK-based students.

(With inputs from agencies.)