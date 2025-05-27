MAHE's Celebratory Convocation: Marking Milestones in Academic Excellence
Manipal Academy of Higher Education hosted its 32nd Convocation, celebrating 1,367 graduates, including MBBS and BDS recipients awarded the Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for outstanding achievement. Dr. Abhijat Sheth emphasized the need for educated professionals in modern healthcare. Leaders from MAHE underscored the institution's commitment to transformative education.
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) recently celebrated its 32nd Convocation in Mangaluru, uniting graduates, faculty, and esteemed guests. A total of 1,367 students graduated, marking a significant academic milestone for one of India's leading research-focused universities.
Special recognition was given to students excelling in their fields, with the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal awarded to four outstanding graduates in medicine and dental sciences. The ceremony's keynote address by Dr. Abhijat Sheth, highlighted the importance of educated professionals and ethical standards in today's rapidly changing world.
In his speech, Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, emphasized MAHE's dedication to preparing students to shape the future. He noted that the graduates are poised to become innovators and leaders. The event underscored MAHE's reputation as an institution of impact, blending tradition with transformation in higher education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
